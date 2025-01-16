Padel Plus Academy Welcomes New Head Coach

- Advertisement -

Padel Plus Academy announced the appointment of Jaume Aguilera Dalmases as the new Head Coach, bringing his extensive expertise in padel coaching to elevate the Academy’s player development and training programs.

With over a decade of experience in padel coaching across Spain, Jaume has trained several players who have achieved remarkable rankings, including Top 10 positions in Catalonia and globally on the World Padel Tour. His track record demonstrates a passion for fostering talent and a commitment to excellence.

Ehsan Jamsheer, Managing Partner of Padel Plus Academy, expressed his enthusiasm:



“We are delighted to welcome Jaume to the Padel Plus family. His proven ability to train and mentor players to the highest standards will undoubtedly strengthen our Academy’s strategy positioning as a hub for developing exceptional talent in the region.”

- Advertisement -

Jaume, Head Coach of Padel Plus shared his excitement:

“I am honored to join Padel Plus Academy, a premier institution dedicated to the sport. My goal is to inspire and empower players, helping them realize their full potential while fostering a strong padel community in Bahrain.” I’m impressed with Padel Plus Academy facilities and very happy to see the passion and positive vibes in the academy.

Jaume’s expertise encompasses coaching players of all skill levels, organizing dynamic training sessions, and contributing to the growth of the sport in Bahrain. His appointment underscores Padel Plus Academy’s commitment to delivering world-class coaching and cultivating top-tier athletes positioning Bahrain as the leading Padel Training hub in region.