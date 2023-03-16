Panasonic appoints business partners to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s revival strategy

- Advertisement -

Following the recent appointment of Ahmed Abdulwahed and Modern Electronics as partners, Panasonic steps up further to optimally serve the growing market in the Kingdom as it also forms alliances with Modern Enterprises Expert Trading, Saudi Emirates Fraternity, and Al Babtain Trading

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) announced today that it is expanding its distribution line-up in Saudi Arabia as it looks to revive its footprint in the Kingdom and establish the right level of resources to meet the growing demand for its industry-leading products and solutions.

Just recently, Panasonic also revealed that it has formed a business alliance with Ahmed Abdulwahed Trading Co (AAW) as its new distributor for small domestic appliances in Saudi Arabia, and Modern Electronics Company (MEC), as its new distributor for major domestic appliances in Saudi Arabia The event marks appointments of the company’s new distributors – Modern Enterprises Expert Trading Co. LLC (MEET) for Air Conditioners, Saudi Emirates Fraternity Co. Ltd ( NIKAI) for Televisions, and Al-Babtain trading for Residential Solutions Category.

These partnerships will be focused on meeting the Saudi customers’ needs, leveraging Panasonic’s expertise and unrivaled range of cutting-edge technologies, as well as the new agents’ unchallenged breadth of knowledge of the local market and wide network.

Mr. Hiroyuki Shibutani, Managing Director, of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF), said: “Saudi Arabia has remained in the top three of Panasonic’s key markets in the region. These partnerships are part of our wider growth and development strategy to ultimately rejuvenate our business in the Kingdom. At the same time, the appointments come in response to rapidly growing demand from local customers for the latest technological innovations. With our new distribution agents, we can present the latest Panasonic products and solutions, providing a greater range of Japanese-quality options for our Saudi customers, and thus deepening the relationships we already have with them.”

Moreover, Mr. Shibutani cited that the company aims to leverage new opportunities presented by Saudi Arabia’s booming economy. Industry reports reveal that KSA is poised to become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, mainly because of the government’s pro-business reforms as well as the continued implementation of Vision 2030 policies, which will help diversify the economy and therefore pave the way to more stable growth.

“Saudi Arabia is presenting businesses a new era of opportunities. We are committed to further expand our premium quality offerings to meet market demands. Overall, we are very optimistic about the local market as Panasonic accelerates its transformational growth journey to increase its scale and rejuvenate further solidify its regional expertise,” Mr. Shibutani added.

The new partnerships were announced during a convention in Riyadh, where Panasonic also displayed some of its newest launches, with a key focus on highlighting its strong mission to contribute to the overall wellbeing of people, society, and the planet.

At Panasonic, wellbeing is divided into three categories: Inner Wellbeing, Outer Wellbeing, and Spatial Wellbeing. The company offers products and services to support all three areas of wellbeing.

For Inner Wellbeing, main focus is promoting healthy eating lifestyle through products designed for convenient and nutritious cooking. Under Inner Wellbeing, Panasonic also offers solutions that optimises the storage and freshness of food. Products displayed at the event that highlight Inner Wellbeing included kitchen appliances – such as slow cooker and blenders, as well as microwave ovens, refrigerators and water dispensers.

For Outer Wellbeing, Panasonic featured its beauty and grooming products from the Personal Care range, including hair dryers, straighteners, epilators for females, men’s shavers and body trimmers. Other products showcased were Abaya wash washing machines with exceptional fabric care abilities and added benefits in terms of improving the hygiene by hot water wash which will enable up to 99.99% bacteria removal. Outer Wellbeing is all about innovations that ensure cleanliness and hygiene and that people’s physical appearance and health management are in the best possible condition.

Meanwhile, Spatial Wellbeing showcase had an extensive display which included vacuum cleaners, Residential Air Conditioners as well as TVs. Spatial Wellbeing aims to create hygienic and comfortable homes ideal for health and relaxation with Panasonic’s unique NanoeTM X and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant. It is also focused on delivering quality indoor environment by utilizing the power of air to create positive changes.

Additionally, Panasonic also displayed its residential solutions offering a wide range of end-to-end products and solutions, from living space appliances and indoor air quality to facility management solutions.

With the strengthening of its presence in the kingdom, the global electronics giant also moves to restate its commitment to create useful products and deliver innovative technologies designed to enrich the lives and wellbeing of its Saudi customers. In addition, and in line with its new brand action slogan “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow.”, the company aims to advance further its efforts on building a greener planet for a more sustainable future.