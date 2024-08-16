Paris Podium Pride

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s Medal Wins at the 2024 Olympics

Bahrain is making a notable impact at the Paris Olympics 2024, already claiming three medals – gold, silver, and bronze – with hopes for more accolades in the horizon.

Winfred Yavi clinched the gold medal in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase, setting a new Olympic record of 8:52.76, surpassing the previous best set in 2008. Yavi, 24, who is the reigning steeplechase world champion and a multiple gold medalist at the Asian Games, defeated Peruth Chemutai of Uganda (silver) and Faith Cherotich of Kenya (bronze). The medals were presented at the near-81,000-capacity Stade de France by International Olympic Committee member Danka Bartekova and World Athletics Council member Beatrice Ayikoru.

Salwa Eid Naser added to Bahrain’s triumph by winning the silver medal in the women’s 400 metres. Naser, 26, who was the 2019 world champion, ran her fastest race of the year, finishing with a season’s best of 48.53 seconds. She was edged out by reigning world champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic. This silver marks Naser’s debut Olympic medal and Bahrain’s third Olympic silver in history, following Eunice Kirwa’s marathon silver in Rio 2016 and Kalkidan Gezahegne’s 10,000m silver in Tokyo 2021.

Bahrain’s weightlifting participant, Gor Minasyan, secured the bronze in the men’s over-102kg category. The 29-year-old ex-Asian champion and Asian Games gold-medallist, who is also a former silver and bronze-medallist at the world championships, came with his best 245kg, which was his first attempt.

Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia claimed the gold medal and Varazdat Lalayan of Armenia bagged the silver. The medal is Bahrain’s first-ever in weightlifting, where the kingdom has made its Games debut in Paris.

Bahrain’s medal tally is set to grow as wrestler Akhmed Tazhudinov, 21, has secured his place in the finals of the men’s freestyle wrestling 97kg competition. Tazhudinov defeated Kyle Snyder of the US 6-4 and will face Givi Matcharashvili of Georgia, guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

Meanwhile Lesman Paredes, despite a strong effort, finished sixth in the men’s 102kg category.

Bahrain has sent a team of 14 male and female athletes to Paris, showcasing their dedication and competitive spirit on the global stage.

Meanwhile, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), attended a reception organised by the BOC for delegations participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The event was attended by sports officials and representatives from various countries.

On this occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid congratulated the medal winners and emphasised the importance of such events in strengthening global relations. He expressed pride in Bahrain’s participation in the Olympics and underscored the kingdom’s commitment to advancing its position in global sports. He also highlighted the importance of utilizing this opportunity to enhance sports cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise with participating countries.

BOC Secretary General Faris Mustafa Al Kooheji expressed pride in the kingdom’s historic achievement of securing its first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics through the outstanding performance of Yavi. He attributed this victory to the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the continuous follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He also commended the ongoing support of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM’s Representative for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs and Chairman of SCYS, as well as HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Mr Al Kooheji emphasised Bahrain’s readiness to participate in the women’s 400 metres, marathon, wrestling, and weightlifting competitions.