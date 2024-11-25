Path To Leadership

- Advertisement -

RLI at The Collective Hub – Inspiring Connections, Empowering Change

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain, including the Rotary Club of Manama, Salmaniya, Seef Bahrain, and the Rotaract Club of Bahrain, successfully organised the Rotary Leadership Institute (RLI) at The Collective Hub in Yateem Centre from November 2 to 9.

The RLI is a grassroots, multi-district leadership development initiative aimed at strengthening Rotary clubs through high-quality leadership education. The programme includes group discussions and interactive problem-solving sessions and is recommended for all Rotary members to develop the skills needed to be future leaders. This year, Rotary Districts encouraged in-person RLI sessions to better facilitate the learning and development of future leaders.

The RLI Bahrain Chair Faisal Juma, the of Bahrain, emphasised the importance of this in-person interaction.

“The physical face-to-face interaction is crucial for developing effective leadership skills,” he said.

“It allows for a more engaging and dynamic learning experience.”

On the first day, sessions covered topics such as Key to Membership Satisfaction, Ethics in Rotary, and Planning Sustainable Service Projects, led by Rula Hussieni, Abdulla AlKhalifa, and Marjan Modara, with opening remarks from Osama Muein.

The second day focused on Effective Leadership and Team Building, The Value of Strategic Planning, and Club Communications, facilitated by Reem Marhoon, Faisal Juma, Ahmed Almohri, and Tanima CK. The event concluded with an award ceremony where participants and organisers received certificates of appreciation and RLI pins.

The institute was organised under the guidance of May Monla, the RLI Chair of Rotary District 2452, in collaboration with Mr Juma.

Mr Juma expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are very appreciative of The Collective Hub for sponsoring the venue and Yusuf Arayan for capturing memorable moments through his photographs.”

He further added, “The RLI has been an instrumental platform for strengthening our Rotary clubs. The knowledge and skills gained here are invaluable for our future leaders. The strong participation and dedication shown by all members demonstrate the vibrant spirit of our community.”

The event highlighted the importance of continuous learning and collaboration within the Rotary community, showcasing the collective efforts and commitment of the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain to foster leadership and drive positive change.