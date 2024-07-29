Paving the Way Forward with the Household Income & Expenditure Survey 2024

- Advertisement -

Participating in the 2024 Household Income and Expenditure Survey is important as it provides decision-makers with valuable data that can help improve Bahrain on an economic, social, and environmental level for both citizens and residents. It aims to gauge living standards, spending habits, and how demographic, social, and economic factors impact families, which ultimately contributes to improving the public’s quality of life. Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) earlier this year in January , the survey is continues and is planned to end December 2024 .

The survey will engage over 6,000 randomly selected families. Selected families are urged to cooperate with the research team and provide accurate data to make this national project a success. New participants can be assured that their data will be handled with the same high standards of confidentiality and privacy.

Selected household will be contacted by the survey’s call center (17878070) to schedule a visit. Subsequently, a dedicated researcher will visit the family three to four times to assist in completing the necessary forms. Families can identify the field researchers by their blue vests with an iGA logo and their identification cards, which include their names and workplaces. The identity of the researchers can be verified by scanning the QR code on the back of the ID card or by visiting the iGA’s official website, iga.gov.bh, to view a list of accredited field researchers. Researchers will also carry an official letter from the iGA’s Statistics and Population division, which will be presented during the visit.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store www.bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.