Payment international enterprise (PIE) partners with Bahrain Financing Company (BFC)

Leading FinTech company in the Kingdom, Payment International Enterprise (PIE) extended their partnership with Bahrain Financing Company (BFC) to offer an experience that will allow consumers to complete payment services quickly, seamlessly, and digitizing cash payments for remittance services. PIE has showed a strong proof of commitment to innovation and is at the forefront of creating evolutionary products for a digitized economy.

In line with efforts to combat COVID-19, the service has been launched to avoid and reduce congestion at branches by providing hundreds of locations at well-known TAM Kiosks to remit money 24/7. The service provides payment methods such as cash, and Benefit Pay are available to ease the customer’s journey.

CEO of PIE, Fawaz Ghazal commented: We are excited to join forces with the largest remittance service provider in the kingdom, such partnerships provide customers with convenience, to remit money while they are at their local grocery stores or hyper market instead of going to exchange outlets.

CEO of BFC, Deepak Nair commented: This prestigious partnership with PIE is part of our continuous digital transformation, as we continue to strive forward in this digital age. As a market leader, we are constantly innovating and investing in our capabilities to create new customer experiences. The introduction of our remittance service on self-service PIE TAM kiosk facility as an additional customer touchpoint, which will further help us to provide greater accessibility, convenience and added value to our customers. This initiative is our commitment to unparalleled service to deliver superior customer experiences.