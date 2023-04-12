PC Game Pass is Now Available in 40 New Countries – Including Bahrain

- Advertisement -

After previewing the service across 40 new countries, PC Game Pass is officially launching beginning today in Bahrain

Players can join PC Game Pass to gain immediate access to a library of hundreds of high-quality PC games on Windows including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, an EA Play membership, and member-only benefits in Riot games. New titles that will soon be available with PC Game Pass include Minecraft Legends (April 18), Redfall (May 2), and more.

PC Game Pass is available in Bahrain at B.D 2.99 / month. New members looking to join PC Game Pass can head to xbox.com/pcgamepass to learn more about how to sign up.

To celebrate the launch, new members in Bahrain will receive a special welcome “3 months for $1” or local equivalent offer for a limited time. Those who were a part of our Insider Program will receive two free months of PC Game Pass membership, with no further action needed, as a thank you for helping us shape the experience and being one of the first PC Game Pass members in your country. This will be available directly in member’s accounts in the coming days.