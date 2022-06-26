Pediatric Cardiology and Surgery Unit Inaugurated at Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Specialist Cardiac Centre

Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Her Highness Shaikha Mariam bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa inaugurated the Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Pediatric Cardiology and Surgery Unit at the Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Specialist Cardiac Centre in Awali on Thursday 23rd of June 2022.

- Advertisement -

The opening ceremony took place in the presence of Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, Founder of the Board of Directors of MKF E-Services and His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Governor of the Southern Governorate and Major General Dr. Fouad Abdulqader Saeed, Deputy Director of the Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa Specialist Cardiac Centre and Dr. Resan Humood Al Badran, Advisor of Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa Specialist Cardiac Centre. The medical unit was fully equipped with a donation from Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Fund, which is managed by AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation.

On this occasion, Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Her Highness Shaikha Mariam bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa expressed their happiness at the opening of the unit of Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Unit for the treatment and surgery of pediatric cardiology, which is considered an exceptional addition to the medical services provided in the Kingdom of Bahrain: “The idea of establishing Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Fund aims to undertake qualitative initiatives that affect the needs of the Bahraini citizen, especially within the health sector. We would like to extend our sincerer thanks and appreciation to those in charge of the Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa Specialist Cardiac Centre and wish them continued success.”

“We are excited and proud to inaugurate Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Unit for the treatment and surgery of pediatric cardiology, which contributes to the promotion of health and treatment services in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This step comes as part of our continued efforts to support the Economic Vision 2030, as well as the sustainable development goals, in terms of good health and well-being and creating partnerships to achieve common goals, I am grateful for the trust of Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Shaikha Mariam bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in their support of the Fund, as it has succeeded in supporting several humanitarian initiatives in the health, educational and social fields. We at AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation look forward to managing similar funds in the future to achieve a community partnership that serves the Bahraini community,” commented Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation and Founder of the Board of Directors of MKF E-Services.

His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Governor of the Southern Governorate, extended his highest thanks, appreciation and gratitude to Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Her Highness Shaikha Mariam bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for their kindness in opening a medical unit in the name of the late, Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa, for the treatment and surgery of pediatric cardiology at the Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa Specialist Cardiac Centre in Awali.

His Highness the Governor of the Southern Governorate stressed that the opening of the unit comes as a testament to the initiatives and support of the Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Fund, which is managed by AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, for the unit’s role in benefiting the people of the neighborhood through the diagnosis and treatment of patients according to the highest medical standards, noting His Highness, the center’s efforts in providing the Bahraini citizen’s needs of advanced treatment and its relentless pursuit towards achieving therapeutic services that are of high standards.

His Highness the Governor also commended the level of close cooperation managed by Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation and Founder of the Board of Directors of MKF E-Services, through sponsoring and adopting initiatives that serve the citizens of the Kingdom, as well as her continuous support to establishing this unit that embodies the aspirations of the general public.

“We commend the contributions and support of Her Highness Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Fund to open a medical unit specialized in the treatment and surgery of cardiac diseases for children at the center. We would like to extend our appreciation for this generous donation, which serves the local community within the Kingdom. We would also like to thank the Foundation for its distinguished national role, which supports various fields and initiatives. In turn, we look forward to providing the best treatment care for all patients at the center, including pediatric patients in this medical unit designated specifically for them. We affirm our commitment to work towards protecting the health and safety of community members, and to serve them wholeheartedly and to the fullest. As of recently, 21 open-hear surgeries were performed on children aged from 15 days to 12 years for the first time in Bahrain, by a medical team capable of performing such surgeries, all of which were crowned with success,” commented Major General Doctor Fouad Abdulqader Saeed, Deputy Director of the Cardiac Centre.

His Excellency Dr. Resan Humood Al Badran, Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salman Cardiac Specialist Centre Advisor, also thanked Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman Al Khalifa and Her Highness Shaikha Mariam bint Salman Al Khalifa and Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa for supporting humanitarian initiatives directed towards the Bahraini citizen.

The Mohammed bin bin Khalifa bin Salman Cardiac Specialist Centre was inaugurated on February 4, 2021 in Awali, under the supervision and implementation of the Bahrain Defense Force ‘BDF’. The center consists of a main building and seven supporting buildings, which include: the main kitchen, main warehouse, two buildings for the main security services, a building for support services, and a building for the information center. The center contains 148 beds with the possibility of expansion in the future. It is also equipped with five catheterization laboratories, and two cardiac surgery theatres, all of which are equipped with the latest in modern technology to support smart hospitals. The center aims to provide high-quality and standard health care in line with international and global standards.