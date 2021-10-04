P&G partners with Al Zulekha Hospital and Choithrams for Pink It Now Campaign this October

Listen to this article now

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has partnered with Al Zulekha Hospital in the UAE and Choithrams, for the Pink It Now campaign in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative strives to increase awareness of the disease, promote screening and early testing, and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

On purchases of AED70 of P&G brand products such as Pampers®, Tide®, Ariel® and Herbal Essences® at Choithrams, customers will receive a free breast cancer consultation and mammogram. P&G’s support for Pink It Now corresponds to its vision to create a company and a world where equality and inclusion is achievable for all.

Commenting on the initiative, a P&G spokesperson said: “P&G is committed to being a strong corporate citizen, and to continuously drive our commitment to support good causes. We are proud to launch the Pink It Now campaign in partnership with leading hospital Al Zulekha and Choithrams to support the fight against breast cancer. The initiative will play a key role in promoting early detection and prevention of breast cancer in the region.”

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in Gulf countries with 1 in 8 women being diagnosed in their lifetime, according to Al Jalila Foundation. This sheds a spotlight on the importance of early detection and treatment as the most effective way to overcome cancer and live life to the fullest.

Co-Chairperson at Al Zulekha Healthcare Group, Ms. Zanubia Shams said: “Today great strides have been made in the fight against breast cancer, in no small part thanks to the efforts of local partners. We are proud to partner with P&G for the Pink It Now campaign to raise public awareness, educate on the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer as well as provide guidance, identify risks and preventive measures.”

The Pink It Now campaign will help save lives by increasing awareness of breast cancer and providing the local community with mammograms. Regional partners are playing a key role in contributing to the awareness and prevention of breast cancer in the region.

Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams, said: “The Pink It Now campaign with P&G and Al Zulekha Hospital is a unique opportunity that will allow Choithrams to improve awareness in the fight against breast cancer and make screening more accessible. This initiative as one of the most promising and meaningful activations towards extending support to our customers and making a positive impact in our customers’ lives.”

This campaign is in line with the world-class healthcare pillar of the UAE’s National Agenda as part of Vision 2021, which highlights the importance of preventive medicine and seeks to reduce cancer.