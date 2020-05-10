Philippines Embassy joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

In collaboration with KHK Heroes, the Philippine Embassy has organized distribution of food packs, water, and masks to those in need in these trying times.

The Philippine Embassy is the first Embassy to take the KHK Heroes Challenge further strengthening ties between Bahrain and it’s expat community.

Speaking to Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver, we asked His Excellency about the collaboration with KHK Heroes.

“We greatly admire the tireless work of KHK Heroes under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Alkhalifa for their donations of food parcels, water, and masks for needy families during this period of Coronavirus Pandemic and Ramadan. In this time, I call upon my fellow Kababayan to take up the KHK Heroes Challenge; every small act can make a huge difference”

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directs KHK Heroes Board of Directors to initiate campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

KHK Heroes is calling on Bahrain to make donations, volunteer time to KHK Heroes, or take up the challenge to post a video online and nominate someone to pay it forward.