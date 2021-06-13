Photos of HM the King; HH Shaikh Nasser during cycling practice go viral

Photos showing His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as he was cycling went viral on social media websites.

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also featured in the photos with HM the King.





HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa posted the photos on his Instagram account, commenting “training with the first sport supporter HM the King, May God Almighty bless him with long life. See how lucky we are”.

Hours before releasing the photos, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa posted a video clip in which he appeared donning the Team Bahrain Victorious jersey.

“Everyone knows this is a cycling dress, but I want you to predict who the practice will be with”, he commented.