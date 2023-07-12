Pilgrims’ Praise for Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Bahrain has been unanimously voted the top choice for exceptional service by haj pilgrims among three countries. The esteemed recognition for the ‘best office for pilgrims’ affairs’, known as the ‘Labbaytum’ Award, for the haj season 1444, has been rightfully bestowed upon Bahrain by Saudi Arabia’s Haj and Umrah Ministry.

Justice, Islamic Affairs, and Endowments Minister and Supreme Committee for Haj and Umrah Affairs chairman Nawaf Al Maawda highlighted that the prestigious recognition symbolises the unwavering dedication of Bahrain towards the wellbeing and comfort of pilgrims.

“It underscores the profound importance placed by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on providing exceptional care for all pilgrims,” said the minister.

He also underlined the support the committee received from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

The announcement of the honour came during the closing ceremony of the pilgrimage season held by the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, in honour of the government and private sectors for their great efforts in completing the season this year successfully.

“This achievement is the result of the concerted efforts of all the committees of Bahrain’s Haj mission headed by Shaikh Adnan bin Abdullah Al Qattan and the services provided by all its members for Bahraini pilgrims, providing them with means of comfort and safety,” added Mr Al Maawda.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Al-Qattan was felicitated on the award by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa over a telephone call. HM the King expressed thanks to Shaikh Al-Qattan for the landmark achievement that recognises the fruitful and successful efforts exerted by the Bahrain Haj Mission and its sub-committees to serve Bahraini pilgrims by providing them with the necessary facilities to ensure they perform haj rituals safely and comfortably. His Majesty also paid tribute to the Supreme Committee for Haj and Umrah Affairs, led by Mr Al Maawda, for their keenness to put in place all services and facilities for Bahraini pilgrims, including citizens and residents, to enable them to perform the pilgrimage rituals easily and in tranquillity.

Shaikh Al-Qattan congratulated His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister on the success of this year’s haj season, commending HRH’s directives to the High Committee for Haj and Umrah Affairs and the Bahrain Haj Mission to provide all services and facilities to Bahraini pilgrims. He emphasised that HRH the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister’s directives had contributed to the kingdom’s success in winning the award.