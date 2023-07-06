Pimalai Resort created an enticing package exclusively for Middle Eastern visitors

- Advertisement -

The summer months present the perfect opportunity for Middle Eastern residents to experience the stunning scenery of southern Thailand. As temperatures soar in the Arabian Peninsula, the idyllic Thai island of Koh Lanta becomes an environmental paradise that blooms with vivid colours and heady fragrances. Flowers blossom, waterfalls flow, wildlife thrives and the entire region exudes a sense of freshness.

As an increasing number of Middle Eastern travellers seek a revitalising summertime escape in the “Land of Smiles,” local airline flydubai is launching a new seasonal service direct from Dubai to Krabi, between July and September 2023. Now, Pimalai Resort & Spa, the five-star haven of tranquillity nestled in 100 acres of lush jungle on Koh Lanta, has created an enticing package exclusively for Middle Eastern visitors.

From only AED 430 per room per night, couples or families can stay in a spacious 48-square metre Deluxe Room at Pimalai, including daily breakfast for two people and roundtrip transfers to and from Krabi International Airport. Guests will also be treated to a wealth of complimentary resort activities, including water sports such as kayaking and paddle-boarding, football and volleyball on the soft sands of Kantiang Bay, exercise classes including yoga, circuit training and TRX at the resort’s fully-equipped fitness centre, and a choice of wellness classes at the award-winning Pimalai Spa – the ancient art of Thai massage, the skill of making an aromatic herbal compress, or the techniques of a traditional neck & shoulder massage.

Throughout their stay, guests can also choose to embark on small-scale and sustainable excursions to exotic offshore islands and cultural sites. While parts of the local marine reserve are closed to visitors at this time of year (to allow the flora and fauna to be replenished), adventure seekers can still head out to the island of Koh Talabeng, which is famous for its caves, beaches and clear water, embark on an immersive exploration of Koh Lanta’s lush mangrove forests, or soak up the local culture in the island’s Old Town, which has a rich and historic Islamic influence.

Deeper discoveries of the underwater world can be experienced with snorkelling and PADI-certified scuba diving trips to Phi Phi Island, the Bida Islands and a pair of shipwrecks that teem with colourful marine life, including large schools of tropical fish, sea turtles, sharks and rays.

Back at the resort, Pimalai offers a selection of world-class restaurants that serve halal cuisine, including Rak Talay, which specialises in Andaman seafood by the beach, Seven Seas, a spectacular international fine-dining destination nestled in the hillside overlooking the bay, and The Banyan Tree Poolside Café, which serves light bites and daytime refreshments.