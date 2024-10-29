Pink Parade

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Unites for Breast Cancer Month

October, the pink month, saw a series of impactful events across Bahrain, each dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer. Through art, culture, and community engagement, these activities highlighted the importance of early detection and support for those affected.

Think Pink Bahrain celebrated a milestone with a gala dinner marking its 20th anniversary at the Gulf Hotel and Convention Centre. Supported by RCSI Bahrain, Gulf Hotels Group, Bahrain Rugby Football Club, and GBI, the event was a glamorous affair featuring raffle and auction prizes, and a performance by DJ Katrin Love. The evening resonated with the original Think Pink song.

In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, Think Pink founder president, shared her vision:



“Our goal has always been to empower women through awareness and support. The journey has been incredible, and we are grateful for the community’s support.”

The Bahrain Cancer Society held its annual Walk-A-Thon at Water Garden City in the Seef District, drawing a large crowd of supporters. The event emphasised the significance of regular check-ups and early detection, providing a platform for survivors and their families to share their stories and raise awareness.

The 973Lounge community platform hosted a series of events under the banner ‘Pink and Beyond: Art for Awareness’.



The highlights included the ‘Painting Pink’ workshop, an art and awareness session for the female employees of the Uneeco Group. Led by artist Eman Shaker, the the workshop was complemented by an informative session on breast cancer awareness conducted by senior Gynaecologist and Obstetrician Dr Wafa Ajoor.

In association with iWorld Bahrain, the Paint Palette event at Avenues Mall featured live painting sessions by five renowned artists: Asmaa Soulami, Mohammed Taha, Nirela Sahinagic, Praseetha Ullas and Sudeep Deshpande. The event was graced by chief guest Government Hospitals chief executive Dr Maryam Al Jalahma, guests of honour World Health Organisation in Bahrain representative Dr Tasnim Atatrah, parliamentarians Dr Maryam Al Dhaen and Dr Hassan Bukhamas, special guest Manal Al Safar, Royal Bahrain Hospital (RBH) chief operating officer Dr Ahmed Al Rashid, among others. Also present were Philippine Ambassador Anne Jalando-on Louis, Bangladesh Embassy Charge de’ Affairs Mohammed Kayes, Brazilian Consular Attache Flavia de Sá, Indian Embassy second secretary Girish Poojari and Italian Embassy representative Nancy Habib. RBH General Surgeon Dr Neetha Ravi addressed the audience on the cause. The event was supported by Ego Pharmacy.

The paintings created during the live sessions were gifted to the attendees. Suno Sakhi – You are Precious, Pink and Perfect – was a heartfelt poetry majlis

held at Rumi Café. Celebrating the beauty, strength, and grace of women, the event curated by Anupam Ramesh, featured seven poets – Alka Srivastava, Anju Kapoor, Claudia Hardt, Huda, Rekha Utham, Roopa Bhargava and Yamuna Poojari – reciting evocative, pink-themed poetry in English, Hindi and Arabic.

The Westin City Centre Bahrain celebrated Pink October with a Ladies Pink Zumba event, bringing together women from the community for a day of fun and fitness. Partnered with Fitness First Bahrain City Centre, the event highlighted breast cancer awareness and promoted a healthy, active lifestyle. Guests included Fitness First members, Westin associates, and in-house guests, aligning with Westin’s Eat Well and Move Well brand pillars. Participants enjoyed dancing to energetic music and

indulged in refreshing, healthy drinks and snacks from the Westin Eat Well Menu. They also explored the Westin Gear Lending Programme, allowing guests to borrow workout and recovery equipment for in-room use, encouraging them to stay active even while traveling.

Dilmunia Island also hosted its fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, attracting an impressive turnout from both Dilmunia’s community and across Bahrain. The event, held in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, was in line with Dilmunia’s vision and commitment to fostering a vibrant community focused on

wellbeing, awareness, and healthy living.