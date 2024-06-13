Pinoy Week at Lulu Hypermarket Celebrates Filipino Culture

- Advertisement -

A grand Pinoy Week will be held at the Lulu Hypermarket in Gudaibiya, celebrating the culture and the tropical taste of the country’s cuisine in Bahrain. The festival which runs till 15th June, was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Philippines to Bahrain, H.E. Anne Jalando-on Louis.

From banana, mango and pineapple to exotic purple sweet potato and fish bursting with healthy goodness, caught and packed in the Philippines, the festival will showcase a rich variety of Filipino products available at the hypermarket. In addition, Lulu’s own talented in-house chefs will prepare a feast of Filipino foods to tempt the tastebuds of the community and adventurous foodies of all nationalities. Top Filipino brands such as UFC, Mama Sita and Ligo will be on promotion in the food aisles and there will be popular beauty brands in the Health and Beauty stands as well.

At the inauguration, Lulu also organized a showcase of Filipino restaurants serving up authentic goodies.

The opening event also paid homage to the celebrated Filipino love for music with performances by the popular KORO Filipino Choir.

- Advertisement -

Lulu Hypermarket is very happy to lend a platform to showcase Pinoy cuisine, beauty products and culture in Bahrain,” said Regional Director Mr. Mohammed Kaleem, “We are thankful to the Embassy of Philippines for their generous support in showcasing Philippines in this festival. This celebration of Filipino culture is sure to touch a chord with our shoppers as it focuses on the color and abundance of the Philippines.”