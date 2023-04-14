Plan Ahead for your Eid travels with AppGallery’s top travel apps

- Advertisement -

Eid al Fitr is a special day when everyone gathers to celebrate and spread joy. Streets and buildings are adorned with sparkling lights, and spectacular fireworks displays light up the sky. This also signals the beginning of the much-anticipated Eid long weekend, and those with a passion for travel can use AppGallery, a top-three app marketplace this holiday season, to access the best travel apps on the market and plan and execute the best vacations..

According to the online travel agency Holiday Factory, there will be a 25 per cent growth in the number of local travellers taking a trip for leisure this Eid al Fitr and AppGallery users can use a variety of great apps this Eid to plan trips, find exciting destinations, travel guides and itineraries, blog about previous trips, and much more.

Here’s a list of must-download applications on HUAWEI AppGallery for Huawei and Android device users:

Petal Maps

Petal maps can be a useful tool for planning a vacation or a staycation, it allows you to explore your surroundings uniquely, with a visual representation of a city or town that highlights its main attractions, such as parks, museums, and restaurants, in a circular format. By using a petal map, staycation planners can easily identify the areas of town that have the most to offer and plan their itinerary accordingly. Additionally, with the new introduced features, It provides real-time traffic conditions, lane-level guidance, nearby services, various map layers, traffic events, place favourites, and more in over 160 countries and regions. Petal Maps can improve the user’s navigation experience by providing an easy-to-use interface, a beautiful display, and fantastic accuracy. Download here.

Emirates

Do you want an app to help you book tickets seamlessly? Emirates is the answer! Users can use the app to travel the world while getting the best travel deals. The app allows users to easily search for and book flights to over 150 destinations worldwide. By logging in with their membership information, users can earn and spend Skywards Miles. You can download it here.

Booking.com

Do you have hotel reservations? Booking.com helps you explore accommodation options and choose the right one by providing top reviews, customer ratings, and booking a genius accommodation. Customers can get immediate confirmation from over 28 million reported accommodation listings, which include hotels, motels, and vacation rentals. Users can also look into flexible options like ‘free cancellation’ and 24-hour customer service. Download here.

Saudia

Saudia is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national airline and one of the largest in the region. The Saudia app improves the travel experience by allowing passengers to purchase extra services like pre-paid WiFi vouchers and extra legroom on seats. Users can easily book flights, view passenger information, and pay by scanning their credit cards. The app allows Al Fursan loyalty program members to manage their points, profiles, miles, and rewards. You can download the app here.

Trivago

One of the leading global hotel search platforms, Trivago serves various countries and regions. It aims to change how travellers search for and compare alternative hotels and lodging. Users of AppGallery can choose from 5 million hotels and alternative accommodations in over 190 countries. Download here.