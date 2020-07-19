Sunday, July 19, 2020
University of Bahrain

Planning to study in University of Bahrain?

If you are fresh high school graduate and planning to study in the University of Bahrain (UOB), you can easily apply online via the National Portal Bahrian.bh for the undergraduate programs at the University Of Bahrain (UOB).

Without any difficulties or waiting in ques, graduates can save their time and ease the process of applying to university’s programs by effectively completing university transactions through the ‘eAdmission’ online service that is provided Hand-in-hand by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) along with the University.

Public school graduates can apply from 12th to 26th July 2020 via the National Portal bahrain.bh, while private school graduates admission is from 19th till 26th July &  Graduates from outside Bahrain is from 22nd till 26th July 2020 via the university portal .

The eService enables users to apply for university’s programs by entering their personal details to check whether the user is eligible to apply for the programs selected by the applicant. Students requests are submitted to UOB after conducting the payments, noting that UOB eServices includes admission requirements which are advised to be read by service users before applying.

eAdmission is part of the diversified bundle of highly beneficial and popular UOB services available on the national portal that includes course payments, updating of personal details, along with purchasing the books via the bookstore online.

For admission purposes, those who require extra copies of their school certificates may also take advantage of the eService ‘Issuing Copies of Student Certificates’ which allows public school students to request copies of their intermediate and secondary school certificates from the Examination Directorate at the Ministry of Education. After submitting the request, certificate copies are then delivered to the address provided without the need to visit the Ministry of Education premises to receive them.

For any suggestions or enquiries on the services, please contact us via the National Suggestions & Complaints System Tawasul at bahrain.bh/tawasul or call 80008001.

You may follow the iGA official social media accounts (@iGAbahrain) to learn more about the latest news and services.

