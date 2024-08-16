Planning to visit the Kingdom of Bahrain?

- Advertisement -

If you’re planning to visit Kingdom of Bahrain or have a friend or relative who wants to visit the Kingdom, you can easily apply and conveniently manage your visa transactions with the eVisa services available on the National Portal bahrain.bh. This bundle of eServices is provided by the Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The eServices include “Visa Requests” for issuing, extending, transferring, and canceling visas online, “Visa Issuance Request without Guarantor” through which you can apply to a visit visa seamlessly, and you may easily manage your visa application through the “Requests and Visa Management” eService.

Moreover, visitors and tourists may benefit from Bahrain Event Calendar www.calendar.bh to explore the upcoming events and activities happening in Bahrain related to entertainment, business, lifestyle, sport, culture, educational and many more to plan their visit efficiently. In addition, they can register easily to attend the events of their choice.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.