Plans to improve electricity, water services discussed

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, received here today the representative of the third constituency of the Northern Governorate at the Council of Representatives, MP Abdulla Ibrahim Al-Dossari.

The minister lauded the ongoing Executive-Legislature cooperation to meet the needs of the citizens and residents, being among the pillars of the comprehensive development march spearheaded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, stressing the Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry’s keenness to ensure that effective cooperation and coordination between the two branches continues.

During the meeting, the minister discussed with the lawmaker the needs of the constituency regarding improving electricity and water services, and updated him on the future plans and projects related to electricity and water services.

MP Al-Dossari appreciated the efforts exerted by the Electricity and Water Affairs Authority to improve the electricity and water services, stressing the importance of continuous cooperation as the best means to deliver the best services for the citizens and residents.