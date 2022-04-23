Platinum Award for Al Salam Specialist Hospital

Listen to this article now

Al Salam Specialist Hospital (ASSH) has been awarded Platinum Level of Accreditation status by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This assessment conducted during December 2021 by NHRA, is based on the best international practices towards ensuring the highest quality of healthcare and providing safe environment for all patients.

NHRA informed that AlSalam Specialist Hospital has attained the required accreditation standards, to qualify for this distinction of a Platinum Status which demonstrates ASSH’s commitment to providing the highest level of quality healthcare to the people of Bahrain.

Dr. Jamal Saleh, Chairman of Board of Directors at Al Salam Specialist Hospital, said:

“This award is the result of tireless efforts of every member of the team in improving quality, safety and experience to every patients. Indeed this level of commitment will continue to excel in every aspect of quality”. “We are proud of this achievement and the team shall continue to keep improving the processes and systems in order to raise the level of our service and quality in every way possible.”

Dr. Ravi Preet Singh, Chief Operating Officer & Acting CEO said, “Even though the last 2 years was a tough period due to the pandemic, the entire team had done their best to come through this successfully without compromising in patient safety or care.”

ASSH also celebrated its platinum accreditation from the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) during its annual Ramadan Ghabga held at Crowne Plaza Bahrain.