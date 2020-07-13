Plus Rental Buys 10 Nissan Urvan 3 Seater Vans for Aramex

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain is proud to have hosted a special delivery ceremony in Bahrain to hand over a fleet of 10 Nissan URVAN 3 Seater Vans to the leading vehicle rental company, Plus Rental for the kingdom’s top shipping company, Aramex.

Aramex station manager Omar Kamar, operations manager Fadel Aljishi and, Plus Rental managing director, Mahmood Al Khadhem received the fleet from Mr. Anas Abdulla Mohamed Yahya, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain at the Nissan Showroom in Sitra.

“We are extremely happy to provide our 3 Seater vans for Aramex to Plus Rental,” stated Mr. Anas Abdulla Mohamed Yahya, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain.

“Nissan Bahrain has been the Kingdom’s most trusted personal and commercial vehicle for 3 decades and we are happy to welcome Aramex into our Nissan family for a long-standing and mutually rewarding business association. Nissan Urvan’s sturdy construction with clean, modern looks creates the perfect combination for ease, efficiency and comfort required for the every-day courier service logistics,” he added.

With 8 service stations across the kingdom., YK Almoayyed has always been the trusted name in automobiles in Bahrain.

For more information about Nissan vehicles, call our Sitra showroom at 17732732 or visit en.nissanbahrain.com.