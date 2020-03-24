The police started deploying security patrols on public roads and taking legal action for any violation of the precautionary measures by the Interior Ministry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures included banning the gathering of more than five individuals in public places, parks, beaches and markets, as well as keeping a distance of at least one metre from other individuals to ensure the safety of the community.

Article 121 of Public Health law that any person who refuses to implement measures to prevent the spreading of disease is penalized with a jail term of up to three months or/and a fine between BD1,000 to BD10,000.

Multi-language awareness campaigns had been organized by the police directorates ahead of the implementation of the decision to encourage community members, including expatriates, to avoid gatherings.

The Chief of Public Security called upon citizens and residents to follow the instructions and all precautionary measures, stressing legal measures would be taken against violators, including referring them to the Public Prosecution.