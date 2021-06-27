Police Directorates clamp down on COVID-19 violations

Listen to this article now

The Police Directorates highlighted the importance of public safety as a joint responsibility. They affirmed that public awareness is the key in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Interior Ministry’s various directorates also continued their law enforcement campaigns to clamp down on violations of precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The Police Directorates in Governorates and other concerned departments have taken the necessary steps against coronavirus spread.

A total of 10860 procedures were taken to ensure social distancing; meanwhile, 91043 violations of not wearing masks in public places were registered, and 12426 awareness campaigns were conducted until June 23.

In the same period, the General Directorate of Civil Defence carried out 337911 disinfection operations of government buildings and roads and conducted training for 1194 individuals in the private sector and the public sector.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the National Ambulance Centre has dealt with 17107 virus-related cases through a specialised team, and the Transportation Directorate has transferred 103731 cases.