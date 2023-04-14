Powerful Showcase of Women Entrepreneurs at ADBWC & Wio Bank Suhoor

- Advertisement -

Highlighting Talent and Innovation Across Hospitality, Retail, Beauty, and More

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, in collaboration with Wio Bank PJSC, brought female entrepreneurs together in a unique Ramadan Suhoor event, organised exclusively by Abu Dhabi-based businesswomen. The event provided a platform for female entrepreneurs to network, learn and share experiences amidst the delightful Ramadan atmosphere.

The event showcased the diverse talents and skills of women entrepreneurs from various industries such as hospitality, retail, beauty, and more. These women-owned businesses were an integral part of the event, providing their services and expertise to create a unique experience for the guests.

H.E. Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “Today’s Suhoor event exemplifies the spirit of solidarity and support among businesswomen and highlights the power of cooperation in driving success. On this special occasion, The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council reaffirms its steadfast commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs, to contribute to the economic growth of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Mona Walid, Chief People Officer & Head of Strategic Partnerships at Wio Bank PJSC, said: “We believe that empowering women in business is essential to the growth and development of the UAE economy. As we understand the challenges that women face in the business world, we are committed to empowering them through exclusive benefits and intelligent business banking solutions. We are also proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council to help women in business succeed and achieve their goals.”

Fatima Helal Al Blooshi, Director at the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “The event leveraged the services of successful businesses launched by Abu Dhabi-based women entrepreneurs to guarantee the event’s success and create a positive experience for all attendees.”

During the exclusive event, Wio Bank announced the launch of its special Ramadan offer for the members of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, where the Bank will waive off the monthly subscription fees for new customers who sign up for the Wio Business account, for the next 12 months. In doing so, Wio Bank aims to help more women entrepreneurs and business leaders to access the Bank’s intelligent banking solutions and further propel their business growth.