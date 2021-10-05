Powering the cybersecurity ecosystem in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has organized a Cyber Security Seminar under the theme “Unleash your secure digital transformation with cybersecurity best practices”. The seminar featured stc Bahrain’s full array of cybersecurity services and best practices that support and protect organizations in their digital transformation journey. Additionally, the seminar hosted leading speakers and experts in the cybersecurity industry delivering top level insights. The seminar took place at the American University of Bahrain (AUBH).

The stc Bahrain cybersecurity seminar explored the latest trends and best practices in the cybersecurity dialogue to ensure a safe and secure digital transformation for all organizations, as well as the vital role stc Bahrain plays in building the cybersecurity ecosystem in Bahrain through its advanced security solutions and services.

The leading experts discussed the many challenges that organizations face in their digital transformation journey, and the increasing cyber risks and threats to their digital infrastructure, data and services. Leaders also suggested recommended actions to mitigate the threats or provide mitigation steps for organizations to act against the identified threats, ensuring the security and compliance of critical IT assets.

During the seminar, stc Bahrain showcased its cybersecurity expertise by providing a free consultancy services and assessments to help organizations identify potential cyber threats and learn how to deal with them. The Free penetration testing service allows customers to proactively identify threats and more. Furthermore, the free cybersecurity GAP assessment will offer a high- level evaluation that addresses potential issues in customer environment relative to security and privacy. This will help customers to understand their exposures and steps they can take to reduce the risks.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer of stc Bahrain, commented: “Cyberthreats are among the key challenges that businesses face through their digital transformation. For this reason, we have organized this seminar to shed light on stc Bahrain’s comprehensive solutions and best practices that ensure a seamless secured digital transformation journey to all organizations and entities. Additionally, our cybersecurity offerings include our certified Security Operations Center located in Bahrain, designed to provide several entities and large corporations inside and outside Bahrain with full time dedicated Managed security services.”

He further added: “We are extremely delighted to host this seminar along with renowned leaders and experts in the cybersecurity industry who joined us to share their knowledge and expertise about this important topic. This comes as part of stc Bahrain’s continuous efforts in building an ecosystem of cyber security knowledge in Bahrain through conducting these seminars with experts and speakers from international organizations”.

stc Bahrain’s cybersecurity services with a 24/7 SOC can be provided to a range of business sectors such as government entities, SME’s and large corporations from multiple industries such as banking, transportation, aviation, hospitality, health care, manufacturing, construction and education. stc’s PCI-DSS certified security operation center is located in stc premises with full time dedicated security professionals and equipped with locally hosted monitoring platforms to comply with data privacy regulations.

It is worth noting that stc Bahrain has received the prestigious “Best Consumer Security Solutions” award in the International Finance Awards 2021. The award was presented to stc Bahrain in acknowledgement of its digital transformation journey and world-class customer experience.