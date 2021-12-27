Preparations for International BRAVE Combat Week reviewed

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) has received Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Combat Sports Council, to review preparations for the International BRAVE Combat Week which will include the 1st edition of MMA Super Cup as well as BRAVE Championship.

The event is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2022. The meeting was attended by Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, CEO of the General Sports Authority and Mohammed Shahid, Advisor of His Highness the President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, and Mohammed Ali Qambar, President of Bahrain Mixed Martial Arts Federation (BMMAF).

At the beginning of the meeting, HH Shaikh Khalid hailed the efforts of Bahrain Combat Sports Council under the presidency of Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa towards supporting the associations and federations operating under its umbrella.

HH Shaikh Khalid was briefed about the steps that will be taken to prepare for the event which is among the major sports functions hosted by Bahrain. This includes creating working groups and committees. HH Shaikh Khalid stressed the importance to double the efforts to make the event a huge success.

His Highness added that the International BRAVE Combat Week plays a key role in cementing Bahrain’s advanced position as a leading hub for hosting big international sports events, stating that this contributes to supporting the national economy and delivering Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

“The achievements accomplished by Bahrain’s combat sports, including the MMA sport which is leading the international ranking are the fruit of the backing and support of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to sports and sportspeople as well as the interest of HRH Prince Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister,” HH Shaikh Khalid said.

Moreover, HH Shaikh Khalid highlighted the exceptional efforts being exerted by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, which have positively impacted the strong Bahraini presence in key sports events at the continental and international levels.