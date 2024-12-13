President of BACA Receives Kenyan Ambassador

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, received Halima Mohamud, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Kingdom of Bahrain (based in Kuwait), at the Authority’s headquarters.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cultural cooperation between Bahrain and Kenya, with a particular focus on enhancing cultural and artistic exchanges to further deepen bilateral relations.

His Excellency expressed his appreciation to the Kenyan Ambassador for her visit and commended her efforts in promoting cultural ties between Bahrain and Kenya, with the aim of expanding their mutual horizons.

For her part, the Kenyan Ambassador thanked the Bahrain Authority for its efforts in strengthening the relations between the two amicable countries, and expressed her readiness to strengthen bilateral relations and promote shared cultural engagement.