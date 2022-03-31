‘Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit’ granted to NHRA’s affiliates

Listen to this article now

Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), Dr. Mariam Adhbi Al-Jalahma, said that the pride of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in the dedicated national efforts exerted by all the health professionals in the frontlines of the fight against the novel Coronavirus, including competencies from the health sector, the Bahrain Defence Force, the Interior Ministry and all allied parties, is a catalyst for continuing teamwork in order to enhance the kingdom’s progress march and achieve national goals.

Dr. Al-Jalahma was speaking while conferring the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” upon the NHRA’s staff, in line with HM the King’s order and the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to honour frontline heroes in recognition of the tireless efforts they are making for the sake of the nation.

She stresses that preserving the national gains requires doubling efforts to attain more successes and consolidate the kingdom’s status among developed countries, noting that the honouring will motivate everyone to be more dedicated to serving the nation.

The NHRA’s affiliates expressed their deep pride in being conferred with the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit”, noting that the medal will motivate them to spare no effort in order to serve the kingdom and bring about more achievements.