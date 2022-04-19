‘Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit’ presented to Information Ministry honorees

Listen to this article now

Information Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi has stressed that the pride of HM the King in the efforts exerted by front liners as well as the tremendous support of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, is a catalyst for exerting greater efforts in the service of the nation.

The achievements accomplished by front liners, including competencies from the health sector, the Bahrain Defence Force, the Interior Ministry, and all allied parties, stimulate further successes that would enhance the kingdom’s progress and consolidate Bahrain’s regional and international stature, Al Romaihi said.

The minister was speaking at the start of the ceremony to present the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” to Information Ministry personnel and media professionals in implementation of the royal order and within the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to all concerned parties to present the medal to front liners.

Al Romaihi congratulated the honorees and thanked them for their endeavors and contributions within the Team Bahrain efforts to combat the COVID pandemic.

The ministry personnel said they were honored to receive the Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit and stressed it would be a great incentive to continue working in the service of the nation.

Ms. Sushma Athilat is one of the recipient of this prestigious award for her outstanding effort in spreading the messages of COVID 19 Precautions & Safety Measures on the Indian Radio frequency 104.2 FM to the expatriate population in the Kingdom of Bahrain during COVID Pandemic.