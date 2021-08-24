Professor Timothy Insoll highlights results of Muharraq excavations

Listen to this article now

Professor Timothy Insoll from the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom is slated to kick off the Bahrain National Museum’s lecture series highlighting the latest developments of the archaeological excavations in the Kingdom. The lecture, which will take place tomorrow (August 25) at 5:00 via Zoom, will present the findings of the work being carried by the joint Bahraini-British in various locations in the city of Muharraq since 2017.



The public can register to attend the lecture by filling out the form on the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities’ website (www.culture.gov.bh).

Specifically, the lecture will reveal many archaeological discoveries spanning the 6th to 19th centuries in Muharraq, including new evidence of the Christian presence in Bahrain during the 6th to 8th centuries AD, as well as discoveries dating back to the Umayyad period and commercial activities from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The lectures series will continue with Dr. Steffen Laursen of the Danish archaeological mission who will speak on September 1 about the progress of the work in the Royal Mounds of A’ali. Dr. Pierre Lombard of the French archaeological mission is slated to speak on the latest findings in the Tylos tombs in Abu Saiba on 8 September, followed by Professor Robert Carter of the British archaeological mission on September 15 with a presentation on the historical monuments along the historicalPearling Path site in Muharraq. On September 22, researcher Mustafa Salman of the BACA team will highlight the results of the excavations in ancient mound located in Mr. Abdullah Juma’s farm in Maqabah. The series will conclude on September 29 with Dr. Masashi Abe of the Japanese archaeological mission, who will talk about the archaeological project being carried out in Wadi Al-Sail.