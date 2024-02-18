Progress and Promise

- Advertisement -

23 years of the National Action Charter marked

Bahrain’s National Action Charter (NAC) stands as a pivotal milestone in the nation’s history, marking a significant step towards political and social reform. Commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the endorsement of the NAC, Bahrain and its people reflected on the charter’s enduring impact and the progress made since its inception. Various events held across the kingdom shined a spotlight on the significance of the NAC, its influence on Bahrain’s development, and the ongoing journey towards a more inclusive and prosperous future for the nation.

NAC is a comprehensive document for reform and modernisation, which symbolises His Majesty the King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s reform project, which he pledged to implement since taking the reins on March 6, 1999. Bahrain celebrates this important occasion for the Bahraini public, which paved the way for democratic reform, on February 14 every year.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and senior Royal Family members, at the Al Sakhir Palace. They extended congratulations to HM the King on the occasion, expressing utmost pride in the wide-ranging achievements attained by the kingdom in all fields and the advanced position it has reached at the international level under the leadership of His Majesty.



- Advertisement -



His Majesty recalled on this occasion the honourable national stance of the people of Bahrain, which embodied the unifying identity of Bahrain and the aspiration to development and progress.



His Majesty underscored that the NAC’s principles will continue to drive development, consolidate the work of legislative institutions, and promote democratic participation for the benefit of the people and the coming generations.



Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifa recited a poem before His Majesty the King on this occasion.



Following that, the Bahraini Arda was performed in celebration of this national occasion.

A panel discussion on the role of the National Action Charter in advancing Bahraini women was held at the NAC Monument as part of the event themed Light and Charter, marking the anniversary. Supreme Council for Women (SCW) vice president Dr Shaikha Mariam bint Hassan Al Khalifa participated in the discussion, which was attended by Royal Court Public Affairs Minister Dr Majid Al Nuaimi and Information Affairs Minister Dr Ramzan Al Nuaimi, along with officials and university students.

Dr Al Nuaimi delivered a statement lauding the wide-ranging achievements attained during His Majesty King Hamad’s prosperous era, noting that the NAC Monument, which was established as per a royal initiative, embodies the kingdom’s national memory and glorious history.

He asserted that the monument’s sections contribute to promoting Bahrain’s deep-rooted and authentic values, paying tribute to the Information Affairs Ministry and all the organisers of the event aimed at commemorating the adoption of NAC by an overwhelming popular majority.

The Information Affairs Minister also extended congratulations to the King and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the NAC anniversary.

Dr Shaikha Mariam, while addressing the session, focused on Bahraini women’s advancement strides under the NAC. The event also featured another discussion session on the role of the NAC in consolidating freedom of opinion and expression.

A documentary film, produced by the Information Affairs Ministry, marking the historic visit of Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, to the kingdom, was also screened at the event.

The participants also toured the NAC’s main exhibition gallery, which highlights Bahrain’s present and future aspirations, using interactive devices. They were also informed about the original document of the NAC. They also viewed the monument’s inner walls, which are adorned with scripture from the Quran and quotes from the King’s statements.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry held a celebration where HM the King was received on arrival by Education Minister Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma and ministry officials.

His Majesty was also welcomed by students participating in the celebration from various schools. The celebration included poetry recitals and art performances by Bahraini poets, artists, and students. His Majesty the King expressed thanks to all participants in the event and those who contributed to its success, in commemoration of this national occasion.

HM the King praised the celebration, which reflected the efforts of the Education Ministry in instilling national values in the students through curricula and student activities.

Dr Juma extended his congratulations to His Majesty the King and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the 23rd anniversary of the endorsement of NAC. He expressed thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the King for the continued support afforded to investing in education.

The ministry has worked on developing the educational system, within the framework of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty the King, keeping pace with global advancements in education, the knowledge economy, and digital skills, he added.

Dr. Juma also said that the ministry has incorporated the NAC principles and visions into school curricula to instill national values of unity, citizenship, human rights, and coexistence in students.

The ministry is expanding the application of the (Citizenship Education) curriculum for all educational levels with values that are based on the principles of the National Action Charter, the minister said. He added that the ministry is also expanding curricula to include more information on the history of Bahrain since the establishment of the modern Bahraini State as an Arab, Muslim state founded by Ahmed Al Fateh in 1783, in addition to the civilisation of Bahrain that extends for thousands of years.

Dr. Juma said the ministry is also focusing on promoting national values through new curricula and courses, such as the community service subject, which aims to foster a volunteer culture and promote tolerance, coexistence, and cooperation among secondary school students. The ministry, in line with HM the King’s directives, government initiatives, and the Constitution of Bahrain, has been dedicated to providing quality educational services for all citizens, including those with special needs, the minister indicated.

He concluded that the expansion of early education services has positively impacted the educational attainment of graduates and provided opportunities for all segments of society to benefit from the best educational services, reflecting the values and principles outlined in the charter.