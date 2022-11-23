Progress of ‘King Hamad Hospital – American Mission’ project discussed

- Advertisement -

Health Minister, Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, received here the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the American Mission Hospital-Bahrain, Dr. George Cheriyan, with whom she reviewed the latest developments of the project to establish the “King Hamad Hospital – American Mission” in A’ali.

- Advertisement -

The minister expressed her appreciation for the noble efforts exerted by the American Mission Hospital throughout its historical career in serving the Bahraini society and providing medical and treatment services to its members.

She highlighted the importance of partnership between the public and private sectors in promoting national development paths, especially in the health sector, noting that the private sector has a growing role in boosting the health system in the Kingdom by enhancing its progress and the efficiency of its services, as well as in supporting government efforts to develop medical tourism.

The Health Minister was briefed about the stages of building the new hospital project, which is scheduled to open in January 2023, including its departments, facilities, and the medical and treatment services that it will provide, praising this pioneering medical project that will include multiple medical specialties, and constitute a qualitative addition to the health sector in the Kingdom.

She valued highly the major role to be played by the American Mission Hospital, Bahrain, citing its keenness to provide advanced health care and equipping the new hospital with advanced medical equipment and devices, wishing its workers every success in achieving the health goals for which the hospital was established.

Dr. George Cheriyan expressed thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for HM’s directives to improve the level of medical and treatment services across various hospitals in Bahrain.

He also commended the interest of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in supporting and ensuring the success of the health sector’s programmes and projects, noting that the American Mission Hospital’s priority is to develop healthcare through using the best doctors and technology, as part of its efforts to be a major health care centre in the Kingdom through cooperation with the leading health care systems in the world.