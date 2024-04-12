Promoting Rights

- Advertisement -

The National Institution for Human Rights granted observer status to key national committees

Endorsing Bahrain’s commitment to human rights, the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) has been granted observer status in several key national committees. This decision, outlined in Edict (21) of 2024 issued by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, underscores the government’s dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, and the protection of human rights across various sectors.

The committees in which the NIHR has been granted observer status include the National Commission for Childhood, the High Committee for the Care of People with Disabilities, the National Committee to Combat Trafficking in Persons, and the National Committee for the Elderly. This move signifies a significant step forward in ensuring that the NIHR plays an active role in monitoring and safeguarding the rights of vulnerable groups within Bahraini society.

The NIHR, in response to this development, has emphasised the importance of this step in enhancing its efforts and work mechanisms to fulfill its mandate effectively. By expanding the scope of its monitoring tasks, the NIHR aims to strengthen its role as an independent and neutral institution dedicated to upholding human rights principles.

NIHR president Ali Ahmed Al Derazi expressed gratitude for the executive authority’s support of the institution in carrying out its duties. He reaffirmed the NIHR’s commitment to monitoring Bahrain’s compliance with human rights-related international agreements and treaties, ensuring that the country continues to uphold its obligations on the global stage.

This decision reflects Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to bolster its human rights framework and institutional mechanisms, fostering a culture of respect for human dignity and equality. As Bahrain continues to progress on its path towards enhancing human rights protections, the involvement of the NIHR in these key national committees signals a positive step towards greater accountability and transparency in safeguarding the rights of all individuals within the kingdom.