Propelling Bahrain’s refinery to new heights

Bapco, Bahrain’s major oil refining company, has provided an update on its ongoing expansion project. The multibillion-dollar endeavour project, which involves collaboration with renowned international companies like Technip Energies from Italy, Technicas Reunidas from Spain, and Samsung from South Korea, is progressing steadily, it has been reported.

The Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP) is the largest project in Bahrain’s history. The goal of the largest capital investment in Bapco’s 90-year history is to increase refining capacity, expand the product list, and improve energy efficiency. This will make the Bahrain Refinery highly competitive in the region and more environmentally friendly.

This was announced by Bahrain News Agency, subsequent to His Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Bapco Energies chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa visiting Bapco Energies.

During a meeting with the Bapco Energies directors’ board, Shaikh Nasser highlighted the company’s role in transforming the kingdom’s energy sector in line with the vision of His Majesty and the aspirations of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He was chairing the meeting for the second quarter of the year, as he congratulated the Bapco Energies board and its group chief executive Mark Thomas on the successful launch of the brand, a milestone in Bahrain’s energy sector.

He praised the company’s efforts in implementing the group’s transformational plan aligned with the kingdom’s decarbonisation goals set in the Economic Vision 2030, which prioritises energy security, affordability, and sustainability.

During the visit, Shaikh Nasser received a detailed update on the ongoing advancements in the BMP project. Mr Thomas presented the board with the group’s latest developments and ongoing transformation plans. The report highlighted the progress of several strategic projects, including the BMP and the kingdom’s exploration and production activities by Tatweer Petroleum.

The board also endorsed a set of policies and procedures designed to boost productivity and foster innovation across the group. These policies will enable Bapco Energies to adhere to the highest level of operations and implement the best practices, positioning the group as a leader in the energy sector.

A ceremony took place in the presence of Shaikh Nasser to commemorate the completion of the main building housing the control units situated south of the Bapco Refinery. This building encompasses all the control, monitoring, and operation management systems for the new facilities within the BMP project.

During his visit, Shaikh Nasser toured a unique three-dimensional model of the project, which is the first of its kind to be implemented in the Middle East with three-dimensional technology and clearly and accurately shows all aspects of the facilities of the mega project.

Shaikh Nasser spoke to a number of female and male Bahraini youth working on the project and commended their professionalism and dedication. He renewed his full confidence in them and expressed his pride in their achievements.