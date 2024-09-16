Prosperity Pact

- Advertisement -

Celebrating Two Years of Strategic Partnership: Bahrain and the United States

As Bahrain and the United States mark the second anniversary of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani highlighted the significant achievements and positive outcomes of this landmark accord. Signed under the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and US President Joe Biden, the agreement has fortified the strategic partnership between the two nations, fostering cooperation across multiple sectors.

Dr Al Zayani emphasised the strategic benefits of the agreement, particularly in the realms of defense and security cooperation. He commended the pivotal role played by His Highness Lieutenant-General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander, in overseeing the successful implementation of the agreement. This collaboration has not only strengthened military ties but also enhanced Bahrain’s capabilities as a key security partner and a major non-NATO ally of the United States.

The agreement has also been instrumental in boosting economic cooperation, trade, technology, and cybersecurity. A notable focus has been on enhancing digital infrastructure, with initiatives such as the “Cloud Computing First” policy, which underscores Bahrain’s commitment to advancing its technological landscape. These efforts have positioned Bahrain as a regional leader in digital innovation and cybersecurity, further solidifying its strategic importance on the global stage.

Dr Al Zayani underscored the strong foundation of bilateral relations between Bahrain and the United States, built on mutual respect and shared objectives under international law. He highlighted Bahrain’s significant contributions to global security efforts, including its recognition for combating trafficking in persons. Bahrain has consistently ranked first in the US State Department’s report for seven consecutive years, reflecting its unwavering commitment to human rights and international security standards.

Looking ahead, Dr Al Zayani expressed confidence that the second year of the agreement will further strengthen the strategic partnership between Bahrain and the United States. He anticipates continued collaboration in defense, security, and development, contributing to regional and global peace and prosperity. The minister reiterated Bahrain’s dedication to maintaining its role as a reliable and proactive partner in addressing global security challenges.

As Bahrain and US celebrate this milestone, the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and strategic alliance between the two nations. The achievements of the past two years pave the way for a future of continued cooperation, mutual growth, and shared prosperity.