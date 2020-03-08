PUBG Tournament was held at Oasis Mall Juffair. It was attended by more than 600 gamers from Bahrain & KSA. Participants included gamers who were from all walks of life. The youngest gamer being 19 years of age and the eldest being 40. Teams included a mix of boys and girls as well as only girl teams were present as well.

The Oasis Mall PUBG Tournament was one of the first gaming competitions to take place within a mall in Bahrain. The event attracted the youngsters of Gen Z as the primary participants & audience. The gamers participated in teams comprising of 4 members. Each team played the knockout round, the semi finals & then the finals over a period of 2 days.

The grand winners of the tournament were “Team S9”, followed by team RPG & team Banana in the second and third places respectively.