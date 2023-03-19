PUBG MOBILE PARTNERS WITH BUGATTI

- Advertisement -

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to announce a new partnership with automotive haute couture icon Bugatti, providing players with a once in a lifetime opportunity to get behind the wheel of two of the most exclusive supercars in existence.

Beginning today until April 30th, players can obtain the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire with additional secret colour themes to unlock as well as a themed Bugatti ornament and parachute, all part of PUBG MOBILE’s new Version 2.5 Update.

The Veyron supercar series catapulted Bugatti into the modern landscape of automotive fame and the latest model in the range, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, is one of the fastest and most powerful production roadsters in the world, with a name that literally means ‘speed’. Retailing originally at $2.2 million and currently sold out worldwide, the world-record-setting 408.84km/h vehicle will now be available to PUBG MOBILE’s players today.

In addition to the in-game arrival of the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, players will have the unique opportunity to drive the one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Unveiled to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and created in homage to the famous long-lost Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, the one-off “La Voiture Noire” is a tribute to Bugatti’s own history, a manifesto of the Bugatti aesthetic and a piece of automotive haute couture. With only one model in existence, this partnership brings PUBG MOBILE players a one of a kind experience.

Internationally renowned and founded over 110 years ago, Bugatti has established itself as the world’s most exclusive supercar brand. Known for its pioneering spirit and passion for perfection, Bugatti continues to push the limits of automotive design, combining elegance with power.

“PUBG MOBILE always looks for cutting edge partners to give players the most incredible experiences. For over 110 years Bugatti has created some of the most sought after, powerful and iconic vehicles in the world and continues to lead in their field of automotive design. We’re very excited to bring Bugatti’s top end and highly exclusive supercars into PUBG MOBILE for players to enjoy as they tear up the battlegrounds.” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About BUGATTI

Bugatti has been at the pinnacle of the automotive industry for over 110 years, creating the world’s most powerful and luxurious automobiles from its home in Molsheim, France. Every car crafted since the company was founded by Ettore Bugatti in 1909 is praised for its comfort, drivability, design, technology and reliability, desired by automotive connoisseurs from around the world.

In the 1920s, the French brand became known for its racing successes mainly with flagship models including the Type 13 and Type 35 and their derivatives. Parallel to racing successes, the brand’s portfolio broadened under the influence of Ettore Bugatti’s eldest son Jean – an exceptionally gifted designer – to elegant touring cars. His most distinguished coach-built bodyworks were the Type 41 Royale and the Type 57 SC Atlantic, some of the most expensive classic cars in the world.

Throughout its history, Bugatti has had a number of ingenious custodians, each ushering in a new era with their individual blend of artistry and engineering excellence. Following Ettore and his son Jean Bugatti, the brand was revived by Romano Artioli in the 1980s. His creation, the EB110, introduced several innovations that set new benchmarks for sports car performance, including a quad-turbocharged engine, carbon fiber monocoque and advanced four-wheel-drive system.

In the early 2000s, Bugatti reached another level under the stewardship of Ferdinand Piëch. With the introduction of the Veyron 16.4, Bugatti created an entirely new segment: the hyper sports car, becoming the first production model to break through 1,000 PS and 400 km/h.

In 2016, the Chiron once again redefined speed and usability. Built around an evolution of the Veyron’s 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 a derivative of the Chiron with a 1,600 PS version became the first vehicle from a production manufacturer to break the 300mph barrier. The legendary W16 engine is also at the heart of highly exclusive models: the Divo, La Voiture Noire, Centodieci, Bolide and W16 Mistral.

Today, Bugatti is part of the Bugatti Rimac Group and well underway with the development of the next-generation of Bugatti hyper sports cars, true to Ettore Bugatti’s motto “If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti,” while simultaneously expanding Bugatti’s excellence into the non-automotive sector with luxury lifestyle products and cooperations.