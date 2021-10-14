Quarantine not required for Green Shield holders who are contacts of active COVID-19 cases

Listen to this article now

Following approval by the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) announced an update to testing and quarantine procedures for traced contacts of active COVID-19 cases effective Friday, 15 October 2021.

For Non-Green Shield holders:

Individuals who do not hold a Green Shield must quarantine for seven days rather than the previously announced 10-day period. Quarantine must begin from the date of contact, with mandatory PCR tests to be taken at the beginning of the quarantine period and on the seventh day after contact to end their quarantine.

For Vaccinated or recovered individuals holding a Green Shield:

Vaccinated or recovered individuals with a Green Shield who have come into contact with an active COVID-19 case are no longer required to quarantine. However, they must take a PCR test on the first and seventh days after contact.

The Taskforce added that an additional test should be immediately taken if one experiences any COVID-19 related symptoms.

The above measures do not apply to contacts of active COVID-19 cases who were traced before 15 October.

The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) reiterated that the regular updates to procedures are based on national indicators regarding the effectiveness of vaccinations and booster shots.