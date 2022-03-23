Radio Bahrain releases its first limited edition NFT

Listen to this article now

Radio Bahrain 96.5 has released its first limited edition NFT created by the Bahraini NFT artist Leena Al Ayoobi.

Radio Bahrain’s NFT was launched at the recently held NFT MENA EXHIBIT 2022, a cutting-edge art exhibition converging digital art and a physical exhibition. Radio Bahrain was a strategic partner of this first of its kind exhibition in the region. The event was popular with over 300 per cent more visitors attending than anticipated. More than 450 exhibition visitors picked up the complimentary Radio Bahrain NFT at the event.

Omar Khalifa Shaheen, Radio Bahrain Company CEO, said: “We are proud that Radio Bahrain is a regional pioneer and one of the very first globally in the radio industry to take the initiative to create our own NFT. This is part of Radio Bahrain’s digital strategy to bolster the station’s presence in the future and in the digital world.”

“We are inspired to empower musicians, performers, entertainers and artistic talents with their rights and royalties that NFTs make possible. Some of the ideas we have in mind for the future include NFT based concerts, events and shows. We aspire that the day will come when Radio Bahrain is the go-to music and entertainment supplier on various metaverse platforms. We look forward to continuing this digital path as there is so much more to do, it’s an infinite ocean of thoughts and ideas,” he added.

Abdulrahman Almokla, the founder, and director of NFT MENA EXHIBIT 2022, said: “We are delighted with the successful outcome of the exhibition that exceeded our expectations manifold. We extend our heartfelt appreciation and thank you to Radio Bahrain and other partners and sponsors for their steadfast support to make the exhibition a roaring success for Bahrain. We look forward to the next exhibition which is going to be even bigger and better”.

Abd El Fattah Grini, well known Moroccan singer and a pioneer in the Arab world as an artist who has embraced NFT was one of the visitors who received the Radio Bahrain NFT at the event. He commented on the occasion saying: “I’m a huge fan of the Radio Bahrain NFT because I can personally relate to the look and feel of it as an artist”.

An NFT is a digital asset that marks ownership of digital products that exist online, such as art or music. An NFT, or non-fungible token, allows its owner to legitimately claim complete ownership of the original copy of a digital file in the same way one might own the original copy of a piece of physical art. An NFT is built on blockchain technology, similar to cryptocurrencies, however, unlike cryptocurrencies, each NFT is unique and is a one-of-a-kind edition or part of a limited set, and it can be used as a digital proof of ownership or certificate of authenticity.

NFT MENA EXHIBIT 2022 offered a unique and innovative art experience. The event consisted of an NFT art gallery where 30 international and 85 regional and local artists showcased their NFT art. In addition, NFT art, marketplace and investment specialists shared their expertise in various workshops, panel discussions and Q & A sessions for people to learn more about the world of NFTs. NFTs can be bought and sold on NFT marketplaces using cryptocurrencies. Three international NFT marketplaces were present at the event: NFT BAZL, Galler and Prism.

Other partners included Bahrain EDB, Benefit, RAK Art Foundation, Dar Alfann, Tamkeen, NFT BAZL, Binance, The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, Ancore Strategy, MBC Group, Nalikes Studio, DAMG, Meta Yachts, Gulf Falcon Business Solutions and Trust Wallet.