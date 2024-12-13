Raising Cane’s Opens 50th Restaurant in the Middle East

- Advertisement -

Raising Cane’s, the celebrated Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant, opens doors to its 50th location in the Middle East in Dubai Sports City. This new drive-thru and dine-in restaurant operated by Alshaya Group continues the brand’s successful expansion across the region, including previous establishments in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Speaking at the launch, Jeff Kellen, President of Hospitality at Alshaya Group, said: “We are excited to open the 50th Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Middle East at Dubai Sports City. Our successful openings and locations are a testament to our strong focus on love for our guests and their satisfaction, as well as the delivery of exceptional dining experience in every country in which we operate.”

The Raising Cane’s menu is known for its ONE LOVE® – serving premium chicken tenderloins hand-cooked to order to ensure a great-tasting meal served hot and fresh every time. Accompaniments include fresh crinkle-cut fries, grilled Texas toast, and the signature Cane’s sauce.

At the heart of Raising Cane’s success lies their closely guarded secret—the legendary Cane’s Sauce. A culinary masterpiece, this sauce elevates the juicy perfection of Raising Cane’s chicken fingers to new heights, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

The popular Louisiana-based restaurant chain, founded by Todd Graves in Baton Rouge, USA, in 1996, now operates over 800 locations across the United States and currently 50 in the Middle East. With ambitious expansion plans set for 2025, Raising Cane’s continues to grow its footprint in the region.

The new restaurant is open for diners from 10:00am to 4:00am.