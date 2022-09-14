Raising the bar for Health and Fitness

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain announced the reopening of the Bodyzone Health Club, on Tuesday, September 13th.
The newly renovated gym offers an unparalleled choice of health and recreation facilities with state-of-the-art gymnasiums, exercise classes and amenities for you to enjoy a healthier and fitter lifestyle, regardless of your age or physique.
Bodyzone has undergone a massive renovation, to amp up the member experience, whilst ensuring the prime focus of an active lifestyle. Members can join the club and benefit from their top of the range workout equipment, attractive membership packages and a number of activities to keep you fit.
“We couldn’t be happier with the reopening and we are excited for our members to see it. We believe our members will truly have a great workout experience at our health club.”, said Cristian Moldovan, Manager to Bodyzone.