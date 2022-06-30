Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, Amwaj Islands and Wyndham Garden Manama Charity Donation to Bahrain CSR Society

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, Amwaj Islands and Wyndham Garden Manama presented a generous contribution of clothes to the Bahrain CSR Society at Wyndham Garden Manama’s premises in Juffair on Wednesday, 29 June, 2022. This activity aims to spread the spirit of giving and goodwill towards the community.
Hotel management and team members from both the hotels made donations through donation points and volunteered in packing and delivering the items.
Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, Amwaj Islands and Wyndham Garden Manama encourages its team members on the act of volunteerism and to give back to the community.
