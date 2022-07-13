Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, Amwaj Islands and Wyndham Garden Manama Receives 2021 Best of®️ Wyndham Award

Wyndham Garden Manama, Juffair has received a 2021 Best of®️ Wyndham Garden Award, simultaneously, The Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, Amwaj Islands has been awarded the 2021 Best of®️ Ramada Award.
The awards showcased outstanding guest satisfaction and continued commitment to Wyndham and Environmental, Social, and Governance efforts.
Both hotel management members told that they are grateful for all team members’ efforts who went above and beyond to deliver an exceptional guest experience.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts strives to deliver guests a memorable travel experience – an achievement that would not be possible without the passion and dedication of their hotels.
