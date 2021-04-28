Ramadan quiz show winners receive their prizes

Lucky Fatima Abdulla Al Sheikh, Talal Omar and Ali Ibrahim Ibrahim have each received a car after taking part in the Ramadan quiz show “Al-Sariya”.

Public Relations at the Bahrain Traditional Sports Committee Tariq Juma Salem presented them with their prizes at the Heritage Village in Ras Hayyan.

Fatima Mustafa Ali has won the first car in a draw held as part of the entertainment programme, aired live on Bahrain TVChannel.

The committee, an offshoot of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), has allocated prizes worth BD150,000 for the show, which will be aired on Bahrain TV channel during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr days.

A draw will be held every four days during Ramadan for one of the 10 cars until the third day of Eid Al Fitr.

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and SCYS Chairman HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa visited the site of the programme at Ras Hayyan and ordered six additional cars for the programme.