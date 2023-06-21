32.4 C
Ramli Mall Unveils the Summer and Eid Fashion Trends in a Spectacular Fashion Event

By Amal Abdullah
Ramli Mall held a fashion event showcasing the latest summer fashion and Eid festive trends. 8 fashion brands participated in the show, including Red Tag, R&B, Darling Abaya, Reo, Eleven Collection, By Ema, and Eastern Jalabiyat & Lulu Fashions. A colorful catalog of the most fashionable clothing for men, women, and children was released, featuring stylish cuts and textile blends. The event also included a Mini Bazaar where various tenants promoted their offers. Live jazz-style music complemented the show’s lavishness.

Visit  Ramli Mall to check the recent trends for Eid & Summer Shopping.

