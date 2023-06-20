- Advertisement -

The Filipino Club Bahrain (FCB) staged its share in this month-long celebration of Philippine Independence Day called “RAMPA Pilipinas” at the Bahrain Cultural Hall on 16 June.

The event marks the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence, and the 45th anniversary of the Philippines-Bahrain Diplomatic Relations.

“Rampa” is a Filipino word used to describe one’s proud walk by donning or carrying any item of cultural or historical significance.

As such, the event saw the parade of fabrics and dresses from two cultures: the fashion history of the Philippines from pre-colonial era to contemporary period, and the fashion that Filipino women adapted in Bahrain for the past 45 years.

Moreover, the event also aimed at bringing Filipinos closer to home by partnering with The Filipino Channel (TFC) which featured the visit of Filipino actress Sofia Andres as part of its Kapamilya Kalayaan Karavan.

The show was headed by FCB President Ric Advincula who envisioned the club to be an inclusive organization to all Filipinos in the kingdom.

“We should continue to ignite the ‘bayanihan’ (cooperation) spirit and uplift our determination and courage in order to achieve a greater purpose for our community,” Advincula said, recalling that the event thrived through the help of volunteers who worked on and off stage.

The same message was emphasized by PH Ambassador Anne Jalando-on Louis who said that there is not quite an exact English word to capture the sense of ‘bayanihan,’ the closest being “cooperation.”

“We can only move forward, progress, and attain our objectives if we work hand in hand, and this evening is a great example of that,” the ambassador said, referring to the manpower that helped realize the cultural fashion show.

Hosted by Kathrina Canosa and Ricky Chuidian, RAMPA Pilipinas is part of a series of events held this month which focus on the theme “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan.” (Freedom. Future. History.)