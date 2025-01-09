Rapid Response Riders

- Advertisement -

Bahrain rolls out ambulance motorcycle service for faster emergency response

Bahrain has launched a pioneering ambulance motorcycle service aimed at enhancing emergency response times, particularly in congested and hard-to-reach areas. This initiative, introduced by the National Ambulance Centre, follows the approval of the Government Innovation Competition (Fikra), an initiative led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The new service targets improving the effectiveness and speed of emergency responses across the kingdom. The procedure to reach accident sites involves two key phases. The first phase kicks in when the National Ambulance Operations Room receives an emergency call through the hotline (999). First responder units are then deployed via ambulance motorcycles, prioritising areas with traffic congestion or narrow streets where traditional ambulances struggle to navigate.

In the second phase, known as the “response stage,” immediate emergency services are rendered. This includes attending to cardiac and respiratory arrest cases, accidents and injuries, severe bleeding, convulsions, drowning, choking, fainting, low blood sugar, and emergency childbirth. Coordination with conventional ambulance services ensures backup and transport if necessary.

An integrated team of paramedics, equipped with motorcycle driving licenses, has undergone intensive training to meet the unique requirements of on-road ambulance services. This specialised training ensures that paramedics can deliver swift and effective medical care in various emergency situations.

The launch of the ambulance motorcycle service underscores Bahrain’s commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to enhance public health and safety. By tackling the challenges posed by traffic congestion and difficult-to-reach areas, this initiative aims to significantly improve emergency response times and outcomes for those in need.

The National Ambulance Centre’s proactive approach sets a new standard for emergency medical services in the region. As the service becomes fully operational, it is expected to save lives by providing rapid and reliable medical assistance.

This initiative highlights Bahrain’s dedication to continuous improvement in public service, showcasing the importance of swift emergency care for the well-being of its citizens.