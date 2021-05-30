Rapid Test result can be reported easily via “BeAware Bahrain” App to Keep Everyone Safe

Maintaining public health is a responsibility for all, especially during the current pandemic. The Government of Bahrain has provided a range of options to help citizens and residents do their part. One of the most convenient is the ability to share your COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test results quickly and easily through the BeAware Bahrain app.

The app’s ‘Reporting Rapid Test Result’ service is offered to individuals who performed the test using the devices available at pharmacies, enabling them to submit photos of the test results and immediately report their results. It is particularly important if the result is positive, as the specialist teams can then quickly take the necessary measures to maintain public health and safety.

To access the service via the BeAware Bahrain app, select ‘Reporting Rapid Test Results’, enter your ID card details, then upload a photo of your test results, indicating whether it is positive or negative. You must then enter your phone number and submit your details to the Ministry of Health.

If you tested positive, first thing you must do is go directly to the drive-through test center at the Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Center (BIECC) or at Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club to conduct a PCR test and undergo other required procedures before calling 444 and reporting the case. You must also carry with you the rapid test device you used in a tightly sealed transparent bag, while isolating yourself and following necessary precautions.

For inquiries on the BeAware Bahrain app, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.