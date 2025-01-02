Rashid Alzayani Foundation’s “Reuse Campaign” Achieves Success

- Advertisement -

Rashid Alzayani Foundation announced the success of the sixth edition of its “Reuse Campaign,” titled “Every Help Makes a Difference.” This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of conscious purchasing decisions and encourages individuals to give back to the community by donating unwanted household items to those in need.

We take pride in the efforts that contributed to the success of this campaign and are delighted by the eagerness of the community to support those in need. The sixth edition of the campaign benefited over a thousand individuals and was executed over two months of continuous work. Alongside the donation efforts, we organized workshops to educate participants on recycling and the significance of environmental stewardship.

Achieving the objectives of the campaign is a point of pride for us, as it has provided assistance to needy families and raised awareness about the importance of reducing consumption. The cooperation of the diverse Bahraini community—comprising both citizens and residents—has been a remarkable achievement.

Rashid Alzayani Foundation opened its doors for the first time in 2009 and has since established itself as one of the leading institutions in charitable and developmental work in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The foundation has made significant contributions to the construction of mosques, the restoration of homes, and the education of students, as well as supporting various charitable and developmental initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

We extend our gratitude to all those involved, including contributors and supporters, with special thanks to the volunteer team who dedicated two months of hard work to ensure the campaign’s success.