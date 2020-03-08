The Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club held the 19th race for this season, 2019-2020, at its racecourse in Raffa, Sakhir.

HH Shaikh Sultanuddin bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa, HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Ali bin Isa Al Khalifa, HH Shaikh Nader bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa, and HH Shaikh Nooh bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa, as well as representatives of sponsors, and horse-racing fans also attended the seven-round race which was held over the cups of the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB).

NBB’s representatives presented trainer, Yussif Taher, with the trophy of the first round, and that of the second round to trainer, Fawzi Nass.

They also crowned Mohammed Sami Hashim, the winner of the third round, trainer James Naylor, the winner of the fourth round, and Hadi Ibrahim Al-Afoo, the winning owner of the fifth round.

HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa was presented with the trophy of the sixth round, and Abdulla Fawzi Nass with that of the seventh round.